Ibadat is a perfect store for daily and semi-formal cotton kurtas, both knee-length and floor-length (which can also be worn as dresses). They have a massive collection and keep adding new designs ever week (atleast 10 new designs). Their colours don't bleed and the kurtas start at INR 799.

Other than that, the store also stocks vibrant leggings, palazzos, shararas, cigarette pants, and beautiful scarves and dupattas you can mix and match kurtas with.