Drop By This Cute Coffee Shop In Saket For Meditation Espresso

2 Tree Coffee located in PVR Anupam, Saket is a newly opened coffee shop which serves organic Arabica beans coffee. And the best part about this place is that it's not just about a cup of coffee, it's about the whole experience one goes through - sustainable Earth. The moment you enter this place, you will experience positive vibes. The concept behind 2 Tree is that they plant two trees for every cup of coffee sold. The organic produce ultimately comes back to the guest through their kitchen. With two mini waterfalls at their entrance, blue tapestry, and Buddha chants, this space is a heaven for any coffeeholic. This place is known to serve Meditation espresso; a cold beverage made using cinnamon, cardamom, and orange zest with an espresso shot. The aroma and flavours are both soothing. The owner, Mr Arav describes the stepwise preparation of this drink, and it is certainly a must-have experience. Also, they serve delicious sweet potato fries and avocado sandwiches.