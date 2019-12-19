Ever Tried Vishraam Chai? Sip On This Tea At Cha Bar & De-Stress Yourself

Cha Bar is a newly opened tea joint in Gurgaon. It is a cosy little gem tucked in Horizon Building. Situated on the ground floor, this place can be easily noticed. It has the seating capacity of around 20-25 people. I am a big fan of their CP outlet. Tea is their speciality as the name says “Cha”. Cha Bar offers a wide variety of tea - be it rich, milk-based tea or a light herbal tea. This place entertains every tea connoisseur with more than 150 options along with snacks which compliment the flavour of the tea. They have a huge menu - Truck driver chai, dhaba chai, masala chai, adrak chai, masala, cardamom, Bollywood masala, and cutting chai. They even offer tea with distinct state flavours like Assam tea, Darjeeling tea, and Nilgiri tea. Not just that, they have a range of green tea and herbal tea. One can also enjoy the melody of flavours from red berries and lavender to Verbena and chamomile. We loved their Vishraam chai which is an ayurvedic tea; it has the goodness of chamomile, jatamansi, and tagar, and it's known to destress the body. Kashmiri Kahwa was yet another preparation that we loved. With the goodness of cinnamon, peppermint, and cardamom, it's the perfect beverage for winters. We paired up our tea with three chilli cheese toasties. The toasties were delicious, and I loved the spicy notes. Samosa tasted great with masala chai. We ended our meal with red velvet cake and a blueberry muffin. Indeed, a sweet ending! The food is brilliant at the price that it is served. Special mention for their amazing cutlery. I loved their monkey cups and Kashmiri kettle. All in all, this place is a must-try for all tea lovers.