Beauty On The Go is a spa and salon service that you can avail of at home. They operate usually in south Delhi. They come to your home with everything you need, including even a disposable gown. Call them at the number below to book an appointment. They send rate cards via Whatsapp: +91 98109 91603.
This Salon At Home Service Comes With Soothing Music, Disposable Gowns & Great Massages
They can add more packages to the list. But they are good with the routine offerings.
Their signature body massage is a true blue stress-buster. What's more to it is that they get a mini Bluetooth speaker device in which they play spa music by Karunesh and others while you relax.
These guys have nailed the spa service.
