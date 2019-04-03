This Luxury Pet Store At Dhanmill Is For Every Furry Superstar Out There!

If you think doggos are cute, then things just got a whole lot cuter! I bumped into the most adorable pet store on a coffee run and ended up buying more stuff then my one doggo needs since he's too pure to want anything more than cuddles, the bow tie, the leash, the chew toy and the treats are the best gifts he could ever dream of! The luxury pet store at Dhanmill compound is called Stars and Snowflakes by Aastha and we should all collectively thank her for sourcing some of the finest things your pooch could possibly have. The store looks like a home store for humans simply because everything is so luxe, it's small and cute but super well stocked. As you enter, to the left are dog toys you'll want to buy for your kids if not for yourself, some of them are so ugly, they're lovable! From stuffed critters to twisted ropes, it's all there. The T-shirts, jackets, coats and sweaters of all shapes and sizes make for a dog who's going to end up looking as spiffy as you do. To the right are grooming products, no wash shampoos, deos, toothpastes and more. Choose from a huge selection of collars, leashes and harnesses, which I feel are so much better than leashes especially if you have a hyper pooch who insists on pulling you through every walk. The centre of the store has bedding in the most delightful prints, there are blankets and mattresses so each nap is super comfy. Don't miss the alcove on the right, that's where the choicest of dog food brands are, for all breeds and even speciality foods for ailments. Just before you check out, have a look at the counter for dog-themed stuff for humans, from pens, pencils to diaries to notebooks, there are accessories for the car and keychains you're going to love. The most premium products have got to the authentic antlers that double as chew toys (I assume) because only the best will do for your best friend!