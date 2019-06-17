Learn Horse Riding In G-Town!

Classes & Workshops

Ace Instructor

Sector 79, Gurgaon
5.0

Equus Farms, Sakatpur Road, Sector 79, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Amit is a National Horse Riding Gold Medalist. He's very patient with newbies. I fell in love with horse riding because of his empathetic approach. The Aravalis are in the backyard so scenic trails are unbelievable right in the heart of Gurgaon!! You can sign up to EQUINE and learn to ride from scratch or even stable your horse should you own one. Suitable for anyone in the age group of 10-50 years. For the introductory class temporary equipment is provided, once you enrol they help secure the best equipment which is also value for money. Classes are typically 30-45 minutes.

What Could Be Better?

Is hot in the day, best attempted at night.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids

