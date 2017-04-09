It's run by a father-son duo who are extremely generous and welcoming. Started out as a truckers' late-night dhaba, it is now a favourite amongst Gurgaon locals.
Find Amazing Non Vegetarian Specials At This Tucked Away Dhaba In Gurgaon
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better?
The seating space is very primitive with plastic chairs and tables. They also don't have the best hygiene standards in terms of the utensils: which is understandable, because it's a place you go for the good food and not the ambience. All said and done, it's still jam-packed with families dining inside.
What's My Pro Tip
Get the Singh Special chicken. It's amazingly well-cooked chicken in a thick Punjabi-style masala. Their fish tikka is to die for. Definitely get the keema naan if you're open to some experimentation. Go here with a set of cutlery in your car or with a take-out plan for dinner.
Anything Else
They're open from 11am to 11pm. The portions are very generous and the cost for two is about INR 800. They accept both cash and card both but no home delivery {except on Swiggy}.
