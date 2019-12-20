The Exotic Rooftop Restaurant offers a cosy rooftop space to sit and while away the day at, along with a vast multi-cuisine menu that doesn’t disappoint.
The Exotic Rooftop Restaurant For A View Of Paharganj You Deserve
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RK ASHRAM MARG
Shortcut
Who Is It For?
If you’re a working professional looking for a relatively calm pad to work out of for a while and free Wi-Fi, head here {which is how I found the place, actually}.
Ambience
The vibe is quite relaxed, and sitting here, it’s easy to fall asleep looking over the Paharganj market on sunny winter days. They’re spread over two floors; while the one downstairs has the TV and generally more chatter, the top floor is where the chillin’ at, so to speak {complete with a cosy, covered area in the centre with comfy cushions and seating}.
Must-Try
Exotic Rooftop Restaurant Special Breakfast, Chicken Thukpa, Fresh Fruit Juices
How Was Your Experience?
The place isn’t really crowded no matter what time you visit; you can always take a book and not be disturbed for hours. I like the food here {their menu primary consists of continental, Tibetan, Mughlai and Israeli}, but it’s the rooftop ambience and the view of the Paharganj that makes me go back.
So, We're Saying
The Exotic is ideal for those Sunday afternoons you don’t feel like moving much. If you’re driving, park your car at the New Delhi Railway Station or the RK Ashram Marg metro station and walk in; it’s barely 10 minutes from either.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RK ASHRAM MARG
Comments (0)