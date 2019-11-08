Picture this: blankets of snow all around you while you’re sipping hot cocoa, snuggled up in a warm blanket and reading your favourite novel… Sigh! It sounds magical, right? Well, it’s time to make this scenario a reality. Prep yourself to be enveloped in a blanket of snow at these gorgeous homestays where you can enjoy the perfect holiday.
Experience A White Christmas Amidst The Lap Of Nature At These Stunning Homestays
Green Gables, Mukhteshwar
Just 1.5 hours away from Nainital & Bhimtal, this three-bedroom vintage stone house offers an unobstructed view of the sprawling mountains from its veranda that is sure to leave you speechless. One can explore the Kumaon Hills and Bhalu Gaad Falls or just play numerous board games in the magnanimous living area of this homestay!
Jagheri Bagh, Shimla
Who isn’t in love with Shimla? Located just 30 mins away from this iconic hill station, in the quaint little village of Koti, is this homestay which is everything you and your pets would have dreamt of. This is a four-bedroom homestay, on an 8-acre estate, with mountains all around it! You could either read a book from its library (it has lots of books!), take a walk on their lush lawn or just head to explore Kufri, Chail or Mashroba. Too many choices, which we can’t get enough of!
Honeystone, Narkhanda
How can one not fall in love with a home amidst tall pine trees, situated in a small village of Narkanda, the first ski-town in Shimla? This 5-bedroom abode serves you a hearty English breakfast, Himachali cuisine as well as some awesome wood-fired pizzas. An indoor fireplace, a hot shower in the open and sauna are some of the amenities they’re offering. Head on an excursion to Hatu Peak & Tani Jubbar Lake if you’re feeling adventurous.
Norwood Cottage, Shimla
This British-era cottage is located just 2 km away from the famous Mall Road in Shimla. Tucked away in a cosy corner next to Oberoi Cecil, it provides you with solitude while still being close to the city centre. This four-bedroom home will give you classic era feels, with a crackling fireplace while being served some home-cooked North Indian meals! It’s perfect for a weekend getaway.
Elgin Hall, Dalhousie
Want to experience the best snow view? You’ve got to make your way to this Victorian-inspired sprawling seven-bedroom villa right in the heart of Dalhousie. They have a stone-brick fireplace right by the patio, as well as a barbeque counter around the dining area, which makes this experience more attractive. If you’re wondering what’s to explore beyond this comfortable villa, you can visit Daikund Peak, Kalatop Khajjar Sanctuary, Gandhi Chowk to buy some souvenirs and soak in the local flavours.
Thanedhar Estate, Shimla
A six-hour drive from Chandigarh, you can head to this homestay located in Thanedar, Kotgargh, to rejuvenate from a tiring work week! This four-bedroom heritage home is surrounded by apple and cherry orchards and lush green mountains (dreamy isn’t it?). Don’t miss the guided tour of the apple orchards on this estate - learn everything and more about apple cultivation, first hand. Also, head to Hatu Peak, Tani Jubbar lake, St Mary’s church or Narkanda, if you’re in the mood to ski!
Brigadier’s Cottage, Mussoorie
Last but definitely not least! This 7-bedroom cottage is situated close to the famous Kempty falls. One can revel in their laidback pahadi holiday by enjoying soulful acoustic music by the bonfire, go on treks or an easy-going forest trail close to the cottage. The choice is yours!
Tridiva, Gwaldham
Nothing speaks of tranquillity more than a trip to the Himalayas. Situated in the mighty Uttrakhand region, this 3-bedroom home is in the small village of Talwari, a comfortable eight-hour drive from Dehradun. This home offers a spectacular view of the Garhwal mountains, with a cosy indoor fireplace to keep you warm, while enjoying the pahadi rajma chawal and meat curry in the dining area.
All these homestays have a caretaker who will cater to every need while making you feel at home with true pahadi hospitality! We could go on about how incredible it would be to enjoy a snow-laden Christmas in all these exotic locations, but you’ve gotta step up, pack your bags, plan a trip with your bae, group of friends or your family and just head out! It’s time to make some exciting memories before 2019 comes to an end!
