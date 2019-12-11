The hospitality of Spice it in IBIS hotel is simply amazing. The staff is so humble and encourage you to try their menu. The made special mocktails for us and it turned out to be amazing. The best part of the cuisine it that's its a fusion of Indian and other cuisines which is great to try. Also, they have a buffet option which makes you go for variety. I would recommend hot garlic prawn and noodles platter since these are the most amazing prawns I ever had. Kudos to the maintenance and staff!
Up For Some Fusion Food? Head Over To This Restaurant In Aerocity!
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: DELHI AERO CITY
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The fusion may not taste exactly the way you are used to for some dishes so look into it. We particularly didn't like the dessert, rabri fusion. Pav bhaji also is less spicy. So that's one thing to look for before ordering.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Big Group
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: DELHI AERO CITY
Comments (0)