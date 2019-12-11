Up For Some Fusion Food? Head Over To This Restaurant In Aerocity!

The hospitality of Spice it in IBIS hotel is simply amazing. The staff is so humble and encourage you to try their menu. The made special mocktails for us and it turned out to be amazing. The best part of the cuisine it that's its a fusion of Indian and other cuisines which is great to try. Also, they have a buffet option which makes you go for variety. I would recommend hot garlic prawn and noodles platter since these are the most amazing prawns I ever had. Kudos to the maintenance and staff!