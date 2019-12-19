Experience Solitude At This English-Style Estate Boutique Stay In Landour

Surrounded by views of the Doon valley, the eternal snow of the Himalayas, cedar and oak forests, this heritage home has been restored to its original 19th-century decor. Brick arches, alcoves, intricate stonewalls, wooden floors, ceiling beams, and fireplaces have been well-restored to keep the vintage vibe alive. The rooms are decorated with patchwork quilts and floral motifs to keep the old-world charm. They are equipped with all the amenities. Rustic rooms in English country style, valley view rooms with stunning views, luxurious suites with private balconies; each room is unique. Retaining its cosy fireplaces, wooden beams and quote nooks, it's the place where old-world charm meets modern comforts. They also have residencies - Bothwell Bank House (premium villa), Bothwell Bank Cottage (duplex villa), and Pine Tree Lodge (superior villa) which are ideal for bigger groups and superior luxury experience. Yes, you have a private butler at your service if you staying at their residency. To re-energise your mind, you can pamper yourself at the spa with a wide range of relaxing treatments and body massages. The outdoor jacuzzi at the Highland, perched 7,550 feet above sea level is perfect after the day excursion, and to watch the sun sink beyond the horizon. Emily's is the in-house restaurant which offers a stunning view and food to match. Landour Bakehouse which is a few minutes away is perfect for evening coffee and crepes. The Stray Dog - ale house is ideal for evening drinks. You can take an evening stroll on the streets of Landour or rent a bicycle to explore the corners of this cantonment with stunning viewpoints, scenic bends, alpine forest, and majestic snowcapped Himalayan Range. With a dramatic landscape and serene atmosphere, Landour makes for the perfect getaway. Winter is just around the corner, and now you know where to head to enjoy the winter line of Mussoorie.