Experience The Different Dimensions Of Culinary Only At The Roseate!

Not to be unfair to the brilliant food I had at the restaurant, but the ambience of the place just took my breath away. Right from The entrance to the property to the flowing water to the diverse Flora and fauna in the property, it is an architectural masterpiece. This restaurant offers Indian, European and Thai cuisines on their platters. Most of the items are veggies or meat-based. I tried the Bhatti Ka Paneer, Pomelo Salad for appetizers and followed by Pumpkin Soup followed by Indian Non-Vegetarian cuisine. Every dish had it's unique experience, taste and one could feel the effort put in by the chef in each bite. Finally, I ended my gastro retreat with Betel ( Pan Kulfi) and the Kiyan Signature ( a toffee coffee pudding), and as expected absolutely did not disappoint me. Kiyan at The Roseate is a must visit for every fine dining enthusiast!