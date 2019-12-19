Experience The Traditional Routes In This Iconic Restaurant

Casual Dining

Kwality Family Resto Bar

New Delhi, Delhi
3.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Regal Building, 7, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Kwality Restaurant, the iconic restaurant of Delhi has reopened. The new look transports you back to circa the 1950s and '60s of Delhi to give you the feel of the bygone golden era. The menu has stuck to its authentic and traditional routes of their renowned Anglo-Indian continental cuisine, which they are pioneers of. In the new avatar, they have introduced a traditional colonial high tea menu to enjoy the perfect winter afternoons in Delhi.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group, Kids

