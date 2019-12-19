Kwality Restaurant, the iconic restaurant of Delhi has reopened. The new look transports you back to circa the 1950s and '60s of Delhi to give you the feel of the bygone golden era. The menu has stuck to its authentic and traditional routes of their renowned Anglo-Indian continental cuisine, which they are pioneers of. In the new avatar, they have introduced a traditional colonial high tea menu to enjoy the perfect winter afternoons in Delhi.
Experience The Traditional Routes In This Iconic Restaurant
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: SHIVAJI STADIUM
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Big Group, Kids
Also On Kwality Family Resto Bar
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: SHIVAJI STADIUM
Comments (0)