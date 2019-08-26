Pop By This Beautiful Restaurant When In Aerocity!

When I enter Dragonfly Experience, I just felt that I've never seen this type of beauty in my entire life. Dragonfly experience is so elegant and beautiful with a different vibe. Literally, I was like wow, I've never seen this kind of decor or interior ever. It is one of the biggest cafes of India by the one and only 'Badshah' and Priyank sukhija. We ordered chilli oil dumplings and roasted chicken puffsomes. They have their speciality in cocktails and yes it is the true fact. Had Daiquiri and Tom collins which were just amazing. Liked the service very much with slow soothing songs in the background and trippy dragonflies all around. It was a hell of the amazing experience. It looked like a Bollywood film set more than a cafe. In the end, we ordered homemade artisan ice cream which is a combination of e types of icecreams and chocolate. Aerocity has never disappointed me and is the probably the best place of the Delhi NCR to watch out for.