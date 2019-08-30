Experience The Epicurean Journey With The Best Of South Indian Delights!

Savya Rasa is a newly opened restaurant in Ardee mall. This place is serving phenomenal South Indian food- and it's beyond the usual Idli and Dosa. The theme of the restaurant is designed in such a creative way with beautiful wall paintings and colourful glass art. This place has many dishes which have an eclectic combination of mouth-watering dishes from the Southern states of India. This place truly celebrates the rich culture and culinary delights of the South. My favourites from the menu, 1. Pineapple Rasam: This was tangy and spicy rasam made with pineapple. Its aroma is just another bonus. 2. Hukosu Bezele: Cauliflower florets marinated with kempu masala, deep-fried and pan tossed in yoghurt and green chillies. 3. Chutney Paniyaram: This rice and lentil dish seasoned with tempered mustard, onion and turmeric powder is a must-try. 4. Idyiappam Idly With Stew: Veggies cooked in coconut milk and flavoured with spices paired up perfectly with vermicelli idly. 5. Paalkatti Dosai: Paneer masala on pancakes is another stellar dish. A taste you will always remember. Highly recommended. 6. Bisibele Huli With Bondhi: Flavorful melange of rice, lentils and spices served with boondi. 7. Thayirsadham: Steamed ponni rice mixed with yoghurt and tempered with mustard seeds. Very soothing dish and light for digestion. For drinks, Nannari Sherbet and Rasatini are worth trying. This place definitely creates a sensory experience in every bite that you take!