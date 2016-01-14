Explore the Vibrant Plantations of Coorg's Evolve Back Luxury Resorts

Apart from a comfy stay, you can head here for nature walks (offered by the resort itself). The Dubare Elephant camp is nearby and it’s a fun sight to see elephants relax and bathe, you can even lend a hand and scrub an elephant yourself. It's also the perfect place to buy some fresh coffee (beans or ground coffee), pepper and a variety of other spices.

The best time to head here is between the end of September till February (basically between the monsoon and the summer seasons). Wondering how to get there? There are a few options, but we suggest you take a Delhi-Bangalore flight and a six-hour road journey to Coorg from Bangalore. The car journey is long, but the highways and roads are in excellent condition, and the scenic beauty of Karnataka is not to be missed.