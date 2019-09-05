Exploring Gk? Drop By Gastronomica For Some Amazing Drinks And Food!

Ambience- The ambience of Gastronomica is quite normal but cheery with good music. They also have a balcony kind of seating area where the lighting is better. The indoors are kind of dull. Service- Staff and service was quite good Food- 1. Quinoa Bhelpuri 2. Dahi Galawat 3. Paneer Khurchan Cornetos 4. Spicy Shezwan Mushroom Dimsums 5. Chocolate Brownie Shake 6. Kebabs 7. Veg Lasagna 8. Watermelon Mojito 9. Virgin Mojito 10. Brownie Sundae 11. Dal Makhani 12. Shahi Paneer I liked everything in taste and presentation was also good.