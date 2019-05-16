Best way to explore the cuisine of every state of India in a pocket-friendly manner is to try this thali(election special). Thali contains food of every state in their designated location on the map. Every dish is unique and also tasty. They tried to serve all India on a single plate and successfully accomplished it. The interiors are quite satisfying and spacious enough for organizing any party. Awesome mocktails and shakes. Every state has different cuisines which have to try at least once.
Explore Indian Cuisine Of Every State Of India In Delhi
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Family, Kids, Bae
