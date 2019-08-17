Express Your Love With Express Lunch Menu At India Grill Hilton Garden Inn!

The Good News, taking your entire family or your beloved to a lavish lunch and that too in a premium property can burn a hole into your pocket and can leave you wry at last but fret not as India Grill, Hilton Garden Inn, Saket has come up with their express lunch menu to give you an unforgettable dining experience at an unbelievable price. What Makes It Awesome? Plan your lunch in your way by choosing your favourite dishes from the newly launched Express Lunch Menu at India Grill, Hilton Garden Inn, New Delhi/Saket curated by Executive sous chef Vineet Bahuguna. Enjoy the fine dining experience and warm hospitality along with the new menu that offers world cuisine at pocket-friendly prices. What will you get? The new lunch menu offers an array of food options, where guests are given a choice of starter paired with the main course from a lavish spread of world cuisines including Indian, Continental, Oriental and Asian. The specially curated menu includes from Achari Lal Mirch ka Paneer Tikka, Kung Bao Chicken, Grilled Fish Fillet, Rara Gosht, Chilly Lamb Popia Roll, Grilled Fish Fillet, to name a few. Our Recommendation: Malai Chaap, Paneer Tikka, Paneer Lababdar, Dal Makhani with bread👌 Our Tip: Book your tables in advance to avoid chaos as you can expect a crowd on weekends. The Details# Cost: 599++ per person Duration :Ongoing Time:12:30pm - 3:30pm