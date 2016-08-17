Head To Kaleva For Fab Fruit Kulfis

Sweet Shops

Kaleva

Gole Market, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

109, Bangla Sahib Road, Gole Market, New Delhi

Kaleva is home to a whole bunch of delights such as samosas, kachori, coconut burfi and more, but one thing you must try there is the Fruit Kulfi, which wins everything.

Mango Kulfi, Apple Kulfi

Kaleva is a favourite for many when it comes to great vegetarian thalis and some of the best sweets in the city. But, that is not all that they do really well. Served in a hollowed fruit, they serve kulfi, which by the way, tastes nothing like the commercial kulfis, and is just so great!

Out of the many options that they serve, we feel that the mango and apple are the best, and probably the most popular too.

Fruits plus kulfi is maybe a combo we never imagined could go wrong, and were overjoyed when it didn’t. This is a treat that you must try whenever you dine at Kaleva.

