Head To Kaleva For Fab Fruit Kulfis

Kaleva is a favourite for many when it comes to great vegetarian thalis and some of the best sweets in the city. But, that is not all that they do really well. Served in a hollowed fruit, they serve kulfi, which by the way, tastes nothing like the commercial kulfis, and is just so great!

Out of the many options that they serve, we feel that the mango and apple are the best, and probably the most popular too.