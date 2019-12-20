Get Amazing Cotton Kurtis For INR 399 At This Okhla Store

Clothing Stores

Fabfello

Shaheen Bagh, New Delhi
4.8

G-53, 40 Foot Road, Shaheen Bagh, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Fabfello, located in Shaheen Bagh, is a womenswear store that has a fantastic collection of kurtis, pants, and dupattas at prices that won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

Started in 2016, Fabfello manufactures their own clothing and also retails stuff from other brands. Their collection is a mix of printed cotton kurtis and some machine embroidered ones. From red, blue to hot pink and neutral whites, you’ll find something for all your moods here and they have sizes up to XXL in stock. The kurtis are priced at a flat INR 399 and INR 599.

While you’re at the store, you should also take a look at Fabfello’s palazzo pants and soft, printed dupattas and stoles. The royal blue and pink colour-blocked dupattas were our personal favourites. Prices for the pants and dupattas start at INR 449 and INR 299, respectively.

Fabfello is open from 11 AM - 10 PM. It is closed on Fridays. Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh is the nearest metro station. 


What Could Be Better

With winters fast approaching, we hope they would add some woollen options to their collection soon.

Pro-Tip

Fabfello also has a store opposite this one that stocks beautiful kidswear. You might want to check that out for your kids.

They take orders through Whatsapp as well and we think that makes shopping super convenient.  

