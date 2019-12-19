Fabindia’s New Indigo Diaries Collection Celebrates All Things Blue And Beautiful

img-gallery-featured
Clothing Stores

Fabindia

DLF Phase - 4, delhi

DLF Galleria, SG 25, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

9 Outlets
image-map-default
View 9 Other Outlets

Shortcut

Fabindia pays tribute to the colour indigo with their new collection fittingly called Indigo Diaries, and is inspired by the town of Orchha in Madhya Pradesh.

To Dye For

A tribute to the ancient art of indigo dying, the collection includes apparel, home decor and other accessories, all dominated by the colour neel. The collection takes notes from frescoes and jalis from the monuments in the historical town of  Orchha, Madhya Pradesh. You’ll find tunics, skirts, dresses, palazzos, shirts, and sarees for women, as well as kurtas and shirts for men in block prints, Dabu and Ajrakh, tie-and-dye, Kalamkari, Shibori and more.

Feeling Blue

Ethnic and chic bags, pouches, jewellery, and home decor also find place in the collection. A contemporary twist on ancient techniques, the collection showcases colour blocking using engineered placements and new motifs, and also explores modern silhouettes.

Other highlights include special washes over block prints and solid indigo on different kinds of fabrics, surfaces created with cracked batik effects on Dabu, appliqué work from western Rajasthan and a re-interpretation of Ajrakh.

Click here for a complete list of stores, or shop online here.

Price: INR 250 upwards

Other Outlets

Fabindia

Lodhi Colony, New Delhi
3.9

21-22, Meharchand Market, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi

image-map-default

Fabindia

DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
4.0

DLF Promenade, 2nd Floor, Shop 317, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

image-map-default

Fabindia

Gurugram, Haryana
4.2

Ambience Mall, 2nd Floor, 219, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Fabindia

Sector 38A, Noida

Great India Place Mall, 2nd Floor, Sector 38-A, Noida

image-map-default

Fabindia

Sector 25, Noida

211-A, 1st Floor, Spice World Mall, Sector 25-A, Noida

image-map-default

Fabindia

Sector 38A, Noida

Gardens Galleria, Ground Floor, Sector 38-A, Noida

image-map-default

Fabindia

Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
4.3

Local Shopping Complex, Shop 10, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

image-map-default

Fabindia

DLF Phase - 5, Gurugram
4.0

South Point Mall, Shop LG-18A, DLF Phase 5, Sector 53, Gurugram

image-map-default

Fabindia

Green Park, New Delhi

S-36/A, Main Market, Green Park, New Delhi

image-map-default
Clothing Stores

Fabindia

DLF Phase - 4, delhi

DLF Galleria, SG 25, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

9 Outlets
image-map-default
View 9 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Fabindia

Lodhi Colony, New Delhi
3.9

21-22, Meharchand Market, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi

image-map-default

Fabindia

DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
4.0

DLF Promenade, 2nd Floor, Shop 317, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

image-map-default

Fabindia

Gurugram, Haryana
4.2

Ambience Mall, 2nd Floor, 219, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Fabindia

Sector 38A, Noida

Great India Place Mall, 2nd Floor, Sector 38-A, Noida

image-map-default

Fabindia

Sector 25, Noida

211-A, 1st Floor, Spice World Mall, Sector 25-A, Noida

image-map-default

Fabindia

Sector 38A, Noida

Gardens Galleria, Ground Floor, Sector 38-A, Noida

image-map-default

Fabindia

Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
4.3

Local Shopping Complex, Shop 10, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

image-map-default

Fabindia

DLF Phase - 5, Gurugram
4.0

South Point Mall, Shop LG-18A, DLF Phase 5, Sector 53, Gurugram

image-map-default

Fabindia

Green Park, New Delhi

S-36/A, Main Market, Green Park, New Delhi

image-map-default