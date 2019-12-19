Fabindia pays tribute to the colour indigo with their new collection fittingly called Indigo Diaries, and is inspired by the town of Orchha in Madhya Pradesh.
Fabindia’s New Indigo Diaries Collection Celebrates All Things Blue And Beautiful
To Dye For
A tribute to the ancient art of indigo dying, the collection includes apparel, home decor and other accessories, all dominated by the colour neel. The collection takes notes from frescoes and jalis from the monuments in the historical town of Orchha, Madhya Pradesh. You’ll find tunics, skirts, dresses, palazzos, shirts, and sarees for women, as well as kurtas and shirts for men in block prints, Dabu and Ajrakh, tie-and-dye, Kalamkari, Shibori and more.
Feeling Blue
Ethnic and chic bags, pouches, jewellery, and home decor also find place in the collection. A contemporary twist on ancient techniques, the collection showcases colour blocking using engineered placements and new motifs, and also explores modern silhouettes.
Other highlights include special washes over block prints and solid indigo on different kinds of fabrics, surfaces created with cracked batik effects on Dabu, appliqué work from western Rajasthan and a re-interpretation of Ajrakh.
Price: INR 250 upwards
