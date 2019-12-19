Fabindia’s New Indigo Diaries Collection Celebrates All Things Blue And Beautiful

Ethnic and chic bags, pouches, jewellery, and home decor also find place in the collection. A contemporary twist on ancient techniques, the collection showcases colour blocking using engineered placements and new motifs, and also explores modern silhouettes.

Other highlights include special washes over block prints and solid indigo on different kinds of fabrics, surfaces created with cracked batik effects on Dabu, appliqué work from western Rajasthan and a re-interpretation of Ajrakh.

Click here for a complete list of stores, or shop online here.

Price: INR 250 upwards