The Next Time You Go For A Facial, Ask For Comfort Zone

Salons

Toni & Guy

Greater Kailash - 2, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

M-11, 1st & 2nd Floor, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi

View 8 Other Outlets

We went for a rare facial, and came away super-satisfied and glowing after using products by the newly-launched Comfort Zone.

Face Facts

We waltzed into the salon {we went to Toni & Guy in GK2} and first things first, were given a skin consultation. Feeling very dejected after being told we had dry skin, and were being given the anti-ageing treatment, we headed in.

In Our Comfort Zone

The facial took about an hour, and involved creams, a mask, cleanser and a very invigorating head, neck and shoulder massage. Once we were done, we looked in the mirror and felt {ok, looked} five years younger.

Our skin looked cleaner and brighter, and definitely felt super-soft, hydrated and bouncy; almost like we’d stepped out of an advertisement. They have a huge range of products, targeted at specific areas. We suggest you check them out for yourself, or go for a consultation and ask them to decide what’s best for you.

So, We're Saying

You know how your skin tends to develop rashes or turn red after a facial? None of that happened. This alone was enough to convince us that there’s definitely something to it. We suggest you check it out for yourself, though.

Where: Available at most leading salons; call and check beforehand.

Check out their products on the website  here.

Other Outlets

Toni & Guy

Sector 41, Noida
4.0

Studio 9, B-Block Market, Sector 41, Noida

Toni & Guy

Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi
4.2

4, North West Avenue, Club Road, Punjabi Bagh Extension, New Delhi

Toni & Guy

Model Town 2, New Delhi
3.5

B-3, 3rd Floor, Model Town, Phase-2, New Delhi

Toni & Guy

Green Park, New Delhi
3.9

S-5, 1st Floor, Main Market, Green Park, New Delhi

Toni & Guy

Vasant Vihar, New Delhi
4.2

D-11, 1st Floor, D Block Market, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

Toni & Guy

Saket, New Delhi
4.0

J-216, Ground Floor, Saket, New Delhi

Toni & Guy

DLF Phase - 4, delhi
4.1

227, 2nd Floor, Cross Point Mall, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

Toni & Guy

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi
3.8

M-62, 1st Floor, Above Zenica Apple Showroom, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

