Factory by Sutra is a must-visit for those who enjoy a mug of fresh-brewed beer paired with great munchies, and a pretty garden for when the weather’s nice.
Factory By Sutra: Brewing The Perfect Evening Scene
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Chow Down
Lahori Mutton Curry, Pan Seared Fish with Lemon Butter sauce
Sip on
Irish Black, Belgian Red Ale
Winning For
Their menu, which offers a mix of interesting flavours coupled with original drink mixes. The craft beers are a clear win, and what makes it better is the ambience.
Lowdown On The Ambience
The first thing you notice when you enter are the massive beer tanks that lead you to the upper floors. Spread across a sprawling multi-floored complex, the ambience is rustic and the lighting adds to its beautifully done interiors. The garden area makes for the perfect hangout zone for you and your bae, and also is pretty well done with the right amount of green.
What’s On The Menu?
If you’re done with basic drinking scenes, the menu here offers craft beers, interesting cocktails such as Madushala, OK Tested and Circuit Breaker. The food section offers flavours from Chandni Chowk, Kolkata and Mumbai: Bharmaar samosas, Bhuna Mutton Roll and Mumbai vada pav to name a few. The generic sandwiches, burgers and pizzas too, make their presence felt on the expansive menu.
The Lahori Mutton Curry and the Pan Seared Fish with Lemon Butter sauce are our favourite picks, as the meat is well cooked, the seasoning is perfect and the dishes do not take too long to reach the table.
#LBBTip: We’d suggest steering clear of the Chinese section, as it offers the same old run-of-the-mill variety.
So, We’re Thinking…
The next time you’re looking for a great place to chill with bae or catch a drink with your friends, {but don’t want to be bothered by timings}, this is the place to go.
