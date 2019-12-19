Factory By Sutra: Brewing The Perfect Evening Scene

If you’re done with basic drinking scenes, the menu here offers craft beers, interesting cocktails such as Madushala, OK Tested and Circuit Breaker. The food section offers flavours from Chandni Chowk, Kolkata and Mumbai: Bharmaar samosas, Bhuna Mutton Roll and Mumbai vada pav to name a few. The generic sandwiches, burgers and pizzas too, make their presence felt on the expansive menu.

The Lahori Mutton Curry and the Pan Seared Fish with Lemon Butter sauce are our favourite picks, as the meat is well cooked, the seasoning is perfect and the dishes do not take too long to reach the table.

#LBBTip: We’d suggest steering clear of the Chinese section, as it offers the same old run-of-the-mill variety.