Join us for our clay building workshop where we'll build some magical Fairy Houses out of terracotta. You will learn clay sculpting and application techniques, proper use of tools, and hand building techniques as well.

The workshop is for anyone who wishes to try their hand at clay. You could be an absolute beginner looking for a brand new hobby or a seasoned potter; this should be fun for everyone.

Age limit: 8+ Yrs

All materials & equipment will be provided.