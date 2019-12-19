Amazing Pizza & Shakes At This Beautiful Cafe, Buttercup

Fast Food Restaurants

Buttercup

Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi
4.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

41, Ground Floor, 12 Block, New Aruna Colony, Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

First of all, Buttercup has a fabulous ambience. For someone who loves peace and magic in the surroundings, this place should be on your bucket list. It's a beautiful cafe with beautiful decor. Sofas, curtains and cushions, it gives a very relaxing vibe especially to start your weekend with. It's mostly very less crowded & you can sit there for hours for soulful conversations with your friends or bae. This non-veg feast pizza is not only a visual treat but also a treat to your taste buds. It was delicious. The shakes were nice too. It is a very budget-friendly place for anyone to hang out on a casual weekend. Show some love to this place. It's worth it! 😊

What Could Be Better?

There was some problem with the working of the fans & AC. But I assume it was only for that period of time. Hope it's not a recurrent issue. Rest, all was perfect!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae

