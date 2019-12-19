Amazing Pizza & Shakes At This Beautiful Cafe, Buttercup

First of all, Buttercup has a fabulous ambience. For someone who loves peace and magic in the surroundings, this place should be on your bucket list. It's a beautiful cafe with beautiful decor. Sofas, curtains and cushions, it gives a very relaxing vibe especially to start your weekend with. It's mostly very less crowded & you can sit there for hours for soulful conversations with your friends or bae. This non-veg feast pizza is not only a visual treat but also a treat to your taste buds. It was delicious. The shakes were nice too. It is a very budget-friendly place for anyone to hang out on a casual weekend. Show some love to this place. It's worth it! 😊