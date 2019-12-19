Escape Into A Fairytale At Fairydale Resort In Lansdowne

With space only for 30 or so guests, Fairydale is the ideal weekend hideout for people living in Delhi NCR. The view from each of the rooms is breathtaking – tall oaks and blue pines raise like spires off the mountainside.

The forests are lovely, dark and deep, just ideal for those long walks and a rejuvenating experience. The stream snaking down the side of the mountain in so clear that you can see the pebbles on its bed from the armchair in your room.

A major portion of the property has been converted to orchards, and your meals will comprise locally grown fruits and vegetables. In fact, each person who visits has the option of planting a tree and paying for its upkeep, due to which the orchards house more than 5,000 trees, including mangoes, guavas, lemon, apples etc.

One of the best things about the resort is the limited mobile and internet connectivity, ensuring you cannot carry your work here and are forced to take time off – a perfect getaway!