Falguni & Shane Peacock's New Store Is A Pastel Wonderland!

Falguni & Shane Peacock's newly opened store at Ambawatta One in Mehrauli is a visual delight. If you're looking for stunning wedding couture in subtle, tasteful hues that still has an air of regality about, you'll find what you're looking for at Falguni & Shane Peacock. The first thing that strikes you about the store is its resplendent interiors; crafted to tie in perfectly with the couture. Both the space and the outfits are as grand as they come. In terms of a colour palette, expect a lot of ivory, carnation, coral, French rose, Navajo white, and honeydew, with the whole collection also being rife with gold and copper tones. In this particular collection, they've played with sheer fabrics, layering, and floral embroidery beautifully—the vibe of the Spring/Summer bride is captured to a T. If you're looking for bridalwear that has a sense of the royal about it without being 'traditional' or conventional, you'll find it behind these doors.