Fall In Love At This Romantic Restaurant In Ansal Plaza

I recently had a chance to visit this lovely restaurant named Te Amo in Ansal Plaza. "Te Amo" means "I Love You" in Spanish and owing to that, the restaurant has a very lovey-dovey romantic theme. The food here has a good variety and accommodates vegetarians as well as non-vegetarians. What I liked here is the Baked Chicken and Mushroom Cigars which were served with oyster sauce and the Crumbed Jalapeno Poppers stuffed with cheese. Apart from this, you should try the Baked Potato with Crunchy Bacon, Chicken and Sausages and the Arepas which are deep-fried corn cakes served with hot salsa. In the mains, Tacu Tacu is something you should definitely try. It is minced lamb and rice pie topped with a sunny side up egg and plantain crisps. One of the best desserts here is the Coconut Cream Cake and the Banana Creme Brulee. The staff here is friendly and cooperative and provided us with great service. The ambience here is excellent with great music.