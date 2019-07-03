Bookstore In Janpath With Familiar Surroundings And Different Books

Book Stores

New Book Land

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.6

Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

If you are a Bibliophile living in Delhi and haven't come across this bookshop then maybe you should step out more! A very famous spot for almost every bibliophile, this store is home to various books of a plethora of genres. From comic books to tear-jerkers, the shopkeeper will pull out whatever you demand. Not a fancy store but a telephone booth look alike, New Book Land will make you craving for more. And what's better? You get the books for cheap, real cheap!! Hop on to metro and dive into this nerdy-goodness.

What Could Be Better?

Book - stocks can be updated

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Pets, Kids

