Bookstore In Janpath With Familiar Surroundings And Different Books

If you are a Bibliophile living in Delhi and haven't come across this bookshop then maybe you should step out more! A very famous spot for almost every bibliophile, this store is home to various books of a plethora of genres. From comic books to tear-jerkers, the shopkeeper will pull out whatever you demand. Not a fancy store but a telephone booth look alike, New Book Land will make you craving for more. And what's better? You get the books for cheap, real cheap!! Hop on to metro and dive into this nerdy-goodness.