Famous For Their Shahi Tukra, This Place Near Jama Masjid Is A Paradise

After a tiring day of walking around the lanes of Chawri Bazaar and photographing Jama Masjid, Haji Tea Stall was the perfect place to wind down. A cold glass of Lassi with a dollop of malai was the only relaxation I needed. The Shahi Tukra was one of the best I've ever tasted. You can also choose from a variety of distinctive drinks like Khajoor shake, Roohafza Lassi and Rose shake.