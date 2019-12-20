After a tiring day of walking around the lanes of Chawri Bazaar and photographing Jama Masjid, Haji Tea Stall was the perfect place to wind down. A cold glass of Lassi with a dollop of malai was the only relaxation I needed. The Shahi Tukra was one of the best I've ever tasted. You can also choose from a variety of distinctive drinks like Khajoor shake, Roohafza Lassi and Rose shake.
Famous For Their Shahi Tukra, This Place Near Jama Masjid Is A Paradise
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 150
- Nearest Metro Station: Jama Masjid
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better?
The ambience could be better but the steel plates and glasses give the true old Delhi restaurant feel to the place.
What's My Pro Tip?
Nearest metro station is Chawri Bazaar. Take a rickshaw from there or walk down.
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 150
- Nearest Metro Station: Jama Masjid
Comments (0)