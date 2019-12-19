This Hotel In Agra Is Perfect For A Fun & Relaxing Weekend Getaway

Weekend getaway has to be relaxing and fun to be around with the friendly hospitality at the hotel which we surely experienced with Courtyard By Marriott Agra. We thoroughly enjoyed the special gestures and the personalized touch which they have created while staying in the room (welcome tray) or dining in Anise (Indian specialty) restaurant. Delicious food, great ambiance, and awesome service are what always win your heart! I would highly recommend this place for a great weekend getaway!