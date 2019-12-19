Out Shopping? Go To Farha Khan For Crisp-White Ethnic Outfits

If you’ve been pining for a pristine white pair of airy palazzos, we’ve found it for you (you’re welcome). One of the most popular picks at Farha Khan’s store, this comes in different materials (cottons, brocades; the works) and in plain as well as slightly dressy options involving gold gota patti work.

Apart from palazzos, you’ll also find Pakistani salwars in colourful options, in case you want to mix and match.

With a billowy kurta or a chic top in either a matching white, or a contrasting, bright colour like a yellow or a red. Finish it off with one of their dupattas and a large pair of earrings, and you’re all sorted for a traditionally glamorous evening.

The store keeps a limited collection of accessories as well (mostly jhumkas), but we recommend exploring further down the lane to pick up something versatile.

They’ve also got a store in Shahpur Jat you can raid with your shopping bags, so we say you make a day of it.