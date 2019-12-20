Looking to get away from the craziness of Gurgaon for just a bit? Drive down the Gurgaon-Faridabad road and park yourself at secluded Ahaata, Knight Rider Junction.
Unwind At Faraway Ahaata Knight Rider Junction With Theka-Bought Booze
Pubs
- Price for two: ₹ 1250
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54
Shortcut
How Was Your Experience?
A paradise in the middle of nowhere, standard ahaata rules apply to Knight Riders. Carry your own booze and pair it with the food that is both tasty and pocket-friendly.
Their North Indian and fusion food menu has some mouth-watering options and service is pretty fast considering the rush.
Who Is It For?
G-Towners who need a quick break, alcohol and a fun evening with a large group of friends.
Anything Else?
They have both a cute, cosy indoors and an outdoor seating area. Don’t forget to check out their gorgeous rooftop.
