Nosy Neighbours Making It Impossible To Party? Rent This Farmhouse For A Night

Unless we’re Oberoi sahab of the 80s Bollywood fame, chances are we can’t afford to throw bachelorettes on a cruise ship. In fact, even those house parties with groovy lights and bonfires are often impossible in our family homes with prying neighbours. But hey, we recently figured a place to dodge all these concerns with this beautiful farm house that’s open to hosting small parties and aint 800 miles away from Delhi.

This wooden house, apart from offering great connectivity {it’s pretty close to the airport in case you got friends and family flying from outta town}, is in a quiet-ish area so we’re saved any judgmental/angry calls from people to turn down the music. Plus, it’s got a very house-like feel with a nice lawn and a bar that you can stock up {the one-day liquor license will be on you all, though}. The amazing Bose speakers, and the TV {to beat the morning hangover} are all yours to enjoy as well.

What’s more? We hear that Himanshu, the farmville boss, has arranged cutlery, food and other supplies that the party goers have managed to forget in all the excitement at literally the eleventh hour. Brownie points? Hell yeah.