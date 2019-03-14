This Cafe Surely Lives Up To The Hype It Garners With Their Delectable Food

Visited Farzi with friends last weekend and this casual dining modern restaurant was just left me spellbound. I had already visited Farzi Cafe in Connaught place. With classy interiors, great quality food and service to give a double thumbs up. Also, they can accommodate big groups as well. Coming back to the food we started with: Amuse Bouche - Mango spheres 1- Aloo samosa pinwheel chaat was crisp and yummy! 2- Masala Aloo Mumbai sandwich was wrapped with garlic chutney and sprinkled with bhujia. It was delicious! 3- Avocado chaat, Beetroot gel 4- Loved the Thai curry paneer tikka and the all-time favourite daal chawal arancini. Mains: 1- Herb Crusted Paneer tikka makhani with Cornish cruncher naan 2-Exotic mushroom do pyaza with Ajwaini paratha Desserts: 1- lemon custard tart, raspberry splash. 2- Balushahi 2.0 one of the best you can have!