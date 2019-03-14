This Cafe Surely Lives Up To The Hype It Garners With Their Delectable Food

Bars

Farzi Cafe

Connaught Place, New Delhi
E-38 & 39, Level 1, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Visited Farzi with friends last weekend and this casual dining modern restaurant was just left me spellbound. I had already visited Farzi Cafe in Connaught place. With classy interiors, great quality food and service to give a double thumbs up. Also, they can accommodate big groups as well. Coming back to the food we started with: Amuse Bouche - Mango spheres 1- Aloo samosa pinwheel chaat was crisp and yummy! 2- Masala Aloo Mumbai sandwich was wrapped with garlic chutney and sprinkled with bhujia. It was delicious! 3- Avocado chaat, Beetroot gel 4- Loved the Thai curry paneer tikka and the all-time favourite daal chawal arancini. Mains: 1- Herb Crusted Paneer tikka makhani with Cornish cruncher naan 2-Exotic mushroom do pyaza with Ajwaini paratha Desserts: 1- lemon custard tart, raspberry splash. 2- Balushahi 2.0 one of the best you can have!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Family

