Gear Up For Summer With These Chikan-Work Kurtas Starting At Just INR 400

Summer's almost here and if you're stocking up on all the essentials to brave the heat, getting breathable, cotton apparel should definitely be on top of your list. A good place to start looking for the same? Fashion Paradise.

Right on the main road before the Janpath street market, is this store that's got easy-breezy, cotton ethnic wear. They specialise in Lucknowi, Chikan-work kurtas and tunics, so naturally these are something to write home about.

Since we're a fan of white kurtas, we were really the happiest to come across the collection at Fashion Paradise. They've got white-on-white embroidery work kurtis and tunics, white tunics with colourful Chikan-work (red and blue to everything in between), and even options with varying collar styles (Chinese-collar, V-neck & more). Apart from white, they also stock kurtas in vibrant summer-y colours like yellow, green, pink and blue.

Their quality we feel, is decent for the price you pay (starting at INR 400, going up to INR 750 for heavily-embroidered ones) and a trip to this store is super convenient too, to say the least. Once you're done shopping here, you can always head straight to Gujarati market for Kutch-work bags, to Tibetan market for silver jewellery, and Janpath street market for Kolhapuris. Now, you've got yourself a pretty and perfect ethnic wear look. Told you it'll be convenient!