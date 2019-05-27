Fashion Point In Janpath Has Indigo Kurtas To Die For!

Your first takeaway at Fashion Point in Janpath will be this store's fabulous indigo kurtas. From long and flow-y, short and cropped to boxy and anti-fit, there's a plethora of silhouettes you'll find available in indigo at this store. If indigo isn't your jam, you'll also find pop hues, classic stark white kurtas as well as some darker shades in the mix. But the big sell really isn't those—if you're after ordinary kurtas, I'd recommend giving Fashion Point a miss. However, for indigo junkies who don't normally find multiple pieces rounded up in the same space, you'll enjoy the collection at Fashion Point. Fairly affordably priced as well, their selection of silhouettes and prints are fantastic. The other great thing is also that the fabric they use to make them seems to be a great, breathable cotton that will bode well for a hot Delhi summer.