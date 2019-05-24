Money Can't Buy You Happiness But It Can Definitely Buy You Pizzas!

Fast Food Restaurants

Fat Lulu's

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
Select Citywalk, Unit 6, Saket, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

Fat Lulu's: An Italian Inspired New York pizzeria, from soups to shakes, and pizza that is obvious. “You can't buy happiness but you can buy a pizza and that is pretty much the same thing” pizza is all time favourite of everyone and when it comes to fat Lulu's it's become more favourite. Pizza is like heaven for me which is so soft and crunchy. Fat Lulu's pizza is so delicious, it's crispy and crunchy thin base with soft and hot cheese and luscious toppings on it. From veg to non-veg pizza, pasta, sandwiches and I think a lot more and never ended varieties and price vary pizza to pizza or for any other delicious food. Outlets are almost everywhere, Gurugram, PushpVihar, select CityWalk and more.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

Fat Lulu's

DLF Phase - 1, delhi

3, DLF Shopping Centre, Arjun Marg, DLF Phase 1, Sector 26, Gurgaon

Fat Lulu's

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
4.1

C-7, Commercial Complex, SDA, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Fat Lulu's

Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

D-12, 2nd Floor, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

Fat Lulu's

DLF Phase - 4, delhi

SG-46, Ground Floor, DLF Galleria, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

Fat Lulu's Cafe & Bar

DLF Phase - 4, Gurgaon

105, Cross Point Mall, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

