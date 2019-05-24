Money Can't Buy You Happiness But It Can Definitely Buy You Pizzas!

Fat Lulu's: An Italian Inspired New York pizzeria, from soups to shakes, and pizza that is obvious. “You can't buy happiness but you can buy a pizza and that is pretty much the same thing” pizza is all time favourite of everyone and when it comes to fat Lulu's it's become more favourite. Pizza is like heaven for me which is so soft and crunchy. Fat Lulu's pizza is so delicious, it's crispy and crunchy thin base with soft and hot cheese and luscious toppings on it. From veg to non-veg pizza, pasta, sandwiches and I think a lot more and never ended varieties and price vary pizza to pizza or for any other delicious food. Outlets are almost everywhere, Gurugram, PushpVihar, select CityWalk and more.