LBB Picks: Our Favourite Popsicle Joints

Be it any time of the year, popsicles are our favourite desserts. They can be au naturel, handmade or even served with a splash of alcohol. Check out our favourite spots in the city that are doing popsicles in new and adventurous ways.
Coast Cafe
The frozen alcoholic popsicles at Coast Cafe in the village have great offerings to beat the heat as well as get a little buzz on. We loved the frozen Mai Tais, with their swish of rum. You can also try the newly introduced cool Cucumber pop with gin and the Watermelon Berry {which sounds mighty enticing if you ask us} with tequila.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Farzi Cafe
While they don’t do your typical popsicles, Farzi Cafe does deserve a special mention for their Bailey’s lollipops! A concoction of chocolate and Bailey’s ice-cream, they’re perfect for a cold, bite-sized splash when it’s sweltering out.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
