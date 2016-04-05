#LBB Picks: Our Favourite Popsicle Joints

img-gallery-featured

Ten-Second Takeaway

Be it any time of the year, popsicles are our favourite desserts. They can be au naturel, handmade or even served with a splash of alcohol. Check out our favourite spots in the city that are doing popsicles in new and adventurous ways.

Coast Cafe

The frozen alcoholic popsicles at Coast Cafe in the village have great offerings to beat the heat as well as get a little buzz on. We loved the frozen Mai Tais, with their swish of rum. You can also try the newly introduced cool Cucumber pop with gin and the Watermelon Berry {which sounds mighty enticing if you ask us} with tequila.

Cafes

Coast Cafe

4.4

H-2, 2nd & 3rd Floor, Above Ogaan, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

image-map-default

Farzi Cafe

While they don’t do your typical popsicles, Farzi Cafe does deserve a special mention for their Bailey’s lollipops! A concoction of chocolate and Bailey’s ice-cream, they’re perfect for a cold, bite-sized splash when it’s sweltering out.

Bars

Farzi Cafe

4.1

E-38 & 39, Level 1, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default