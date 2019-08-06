The Branch Cafe in South Ex 2 is a very beautiful cafe with serene vibes. This place is perfect for a date with you bae and even for a hangout with friends. The decor has subtle tones of mint and green tone with a faux tree and wooden furniture which makes the ambience calmer and lively. The food here is great and mocktails are must-try. You can try there Thai Curry, Four Cheese Pizza and Pastas. If you are on a diet then don’t worry this place has some great Salads too. So, enough said about this place. And whatcha waiting for, make your weekend plans Right Now.
Get Ready To Feel Fresh & Alive As Soon As You Enter This Cute Cafe!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: South Extension
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Big Group
Also On The Branch Cafe
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: South Extension
Comments (0)