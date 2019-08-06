Get Ready To Feel Fresh & Alive As Soon As You Enter This Cute Cafe!

The Branch Cafe in South Ex 2 is a very beautiful cafe with serene vibes. This place is perfect for a date with you bae and even for a hangout with friends. The decor has subtle tones of mint and green tone with a faux tree and wooden furniture which makes the ambience calmer and lively. The food here is great and mocktails are must-try. You can try there Thai Curry, Four Cheese Pizza and Pastas. If you are on a diet then don’t worry this place has some great Salads too. So, enough said about this place. And whatcha waiting for, make your weekend plans Right Now.