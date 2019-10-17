This Cute Little Pet Friendly Cafe Will Definitely Make Your Day Special!

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Cultured - Heartcrafted Brew & Eatery

Safdarjung, New Delhi
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

House 168, 2nd Floor, Humyunpur, Safdarjung, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Cultured: The lovely pet-friendly environment. Good games & Books inside the cafe. Live gigs & friendly crowd for music in the Balcony. Chill place to be with good food & brew. Also, they don’t use plastic Straws rather Steel straws for the drinks. Amazing isn’t it? Good breakfast and dessert menu. You just feel alive here with good music and good food. Good for a coffee date or chilling with friends.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Pets, Bae, Big Group

