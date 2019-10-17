Cultured: The lovely pet-friendly environment. Good games & Books inside the cafe. Live gigs & friendly crowd for music in the Balcony. Chill place to be with good food & brew. Also, they don’t use plastic Straws rather Steel straws for the drinks. Amazing isn’t it? Good breakfast and dessert menu. You just feel alive here with good music and good food. Good for a coffee date or chilling with friends.
This Cute Little Pet Friendly Cafe Will Definitely Make Your Day Special!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Pets, Bae, Big Group
