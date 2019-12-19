Sucker For Handcrafted Leather Shoes? You'll Love This Brand!

Fellmonger is an online men's footwear brand that does handcrafted and extremely lightweight leather shoes. From monk straps to brogues and even minimal leather sneakers, they have a huge range. Trust them to break the monotony with red, burgundy, blue and even python printed beauties.

The use of PU for their foot beds makes them breathable and odour-free (bye-bye stinky feet) and their EVA soles will definitely make it a breeze to walk in them all day long.

Their range starts from INR 5459 and goes up to INR 11,999. Fellmonger's offering a minimum 35% off currently, so you can pick up a great pair for as low as INR 3499.

Also, did we tell you about the coloured laces they do? Yup, you can spice up your shoes with their range of funky laces that come in a cool packaging and are priced at INR 499 for three pairs. Go on now, stand out from the crowd!

They have a try and buy model for all the Delhi NCR peeps as well, and it's completely free. So, you can touch, feel, and literally walk in the shoes before making a decision. This brand also offers a COD option across India.