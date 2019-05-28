Finally A Healthy & Budget Friendly Option For Foodies

I recently found out about Nutridish and the discovery could not have come at a better time. I had been searching for a healthier alternative to popular fast food joints. I decided to give the restaurant a try and was pleasantly surprised by their wide range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. From burgers to rice meals, from salads to sandwiches, there was really no dearth of items to choose from. The packaging was very well done and the food tasted as good as it looked. Would love to order from them again sometime in the future.