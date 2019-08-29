Sandoz Now In Lajpat Nagar!

After trending all over Delhi, finally, they have opened their new outlet in Lajpat Nagar. So now all South Delhi peeps can come here and enjoy fine dine like experience with your family and friends. Sandoz has loved the restaurant for North Indian and Chinese cuisine which is perfect for lunch and dinner. This restaurant offers delectable dishes to choose from Butter Chicken, Paneer Butter Masala, Chilly Potato, Shanghai Roll, Dal Makhni, Bhatti Chicken Tikka, Paneer Tikka Papad, Honey Pepper Chicken and Fish Malai Tikka are few scrumptious options. So, plan this weekend with your family and enjoy the pretty ambience and lively vibes now!