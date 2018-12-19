Find Beautiful Bags & Backpacks Starting At INR 500 At This Kamla Nagar Store

This tiny shop in Kamla Nagar has some of the trendiest, and great quality backpacks we’ve seen in a while in this era of badly stitched, mass-manufactured Miniso bags doing the rounds. Bag point is a very old shop in Kamla Nagar and they have always stocked up on beautiful and trendy bags that promise some great quality too. It’s located in a small lane in Kamla Nagar, right across the street from Chacha ke Chhole Bhature. Outside the store is an entire collection of backpacks, starting from INR 500 and going up to INR 1,500. You’ll find spacious and sturdy bags, in plain, pastel colours and printed ones too! We loved the quality of the plain ones, available in so many colours, from pinks to greys and blues. When you enter inside, you’ll see their collection of maxi bags and totes. Available in all popular colours such as tan, black, green, and more. These bags start from INR 700 and go up to INR 2,000. The owners are the sweetest, and if you’re someone who loves supporting local businesses instead of shopping from big brands, give this one a go next time you’re on campus—you won’t be disappointed.