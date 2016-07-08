Gramophone Days: Where To Find LP Vinyl Records In Delhi

Set in the heart of the capital, Radio & Gramophone House was established in 1951 by a Jain family. Presently being run by father-son duo, Sunil and Rishi Jain, the store typically deals in modern music equipment.

A small but honoured section, however, is dedicated to LP records. The assembly includes the hottest imported ones as well as a rare ones; you’ll see a lot of musicians lingering in the shop and drooling over the records. They even sell modern day turntables— talk about the best of both worlds!