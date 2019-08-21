Hudson Lane Has A Cute Little Hidden Gem Offering Good Food & Drinks

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Xero Degrees

Vijay Nagar, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

G-18/B, Jahanara Marg, Vijay Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

A true foodie will definitely love this place! Xero Degrees is a small place, well decorated, not very much noisy and well-behaved staff. We were ordered bubble gum shake, cheese pasta and mix sauce pasta called sugorosa. Served food here in jars and loved their food decoration and the Quantity and quality were pretty good.

What Could Be Better?

May be addition of few more non veg items.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids

Cafes

Xero Degrees

Vijay Nagar, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

G-18/B, Jahanara Marg, Vijay Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default