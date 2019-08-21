A true foodie will definitely love this place! Xero Degrees is a small place, well decorated, not very much noisy and well-behaved staff. We were ordered bubble gum shake, cheese pasta and mix sauce pasta called sugorosa. Served food here in jars and loved their food decoration and the Quantity and quality were pretty good.
Hudson Lane Has A Cute Little Hidden Gem Offering Good Food & Drinks
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 750
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MODEL TOWN
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
May be addition of few more non veg items.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Kids
