Indian Fine Dining At It's Best!

Fine dining isn't only about the food, it's about the entire experience and Kheer gives you the best one. Stunning handcrafted interiors, top notch service and an exquisite selection of dishes all add to it! Executive Chef Anuj and his team are very serious about their spices and chutneys and that shows in the food - each bite is a beautiful amalgamation of the flavours. Try the Jalebi chaat from their live chaat counter. Indian pretzel served in the form of a flavourful chaat was very unique and delicious. Moving onto tandoor dishes, their unique take on paneer tikka has to be appreciated. Beetroot Tikki is another novel dish which is a must try here. For non-vegetarian lovers like us, do have the Kasundi Macchi and the succulent murgh tikka. Dal Dhungar, Paneer-e-Pukhtan, Murgh Kolhapuri, Kashmiri pulao and their wide assortment of bread are just some of the things we tried and absolutely loved. Pair your meal with the Devil's tongue - a quirky offbeat mocktail which you will absolutely love. While you are here, leaving without trying their namesake kheer would be a sin. Try their kheer platter which includes Bottle guard, Sabudana and Jaggery kheer. A memorable journey for both the taste buds and the mind alike at Kheer Roseate House.