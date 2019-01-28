Fine Dining Experience Just Got Better With Kheer!

When it comes to fine dining, Kheer Restaurant at Roseate House is the best place! This place serves a tasty blend of street food and international dishes with a lit ambience and beautiful interiors. They leave no stone unturned to make your fine dining experience, a memorable one! The place is headed by Chef Anuj Wadhwani. He is so good at his work and promises to make you taste each and every spice in each one of the dishes. From chaat items to tandoori items, from vegetarian to non- vegetarian items, every dish has a unique fusion of flavours! Their Jalebi chaat is a must try. Also, Beetroot Tikki and Pine Nut Tikki were amazing. You won't be able to say no to the quinoa Gol Gappas or the apricot and khoya stuffed Paneer Tikka! And for all the non-vegans out there, Kasundi Macchi and the scrumptious Murgh Tikka are the not-to-be-missed dishes. Not only the starters, but the main course and the mocktails are worth trying! Murgh Kolhapuri, Kashmiri Pulao, Daal Dhungar are must-try dishes! And being a dessert lover, I couldn't miss mentioning their sinful Kheer. The Kheer Platter includes Bottle Guard, Sabudana and Jaggery Kheer. Go gear up for a tasty journey to this beautiful place in Aerocity that you shouldn't miss!